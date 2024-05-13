USA Financial Formulas Invests $72,000 in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,384,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after buying an additional 383,828 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,429,000 after purchasing an additional 508,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 238,489 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 522,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:DFIN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.85. 254,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,046. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $376,181.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Kirk Williams sold 19,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,213,360.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $376,181.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,489 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.