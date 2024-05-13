USA Financial Formulas Makes New $64.24 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 855,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,243,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 11.2% of USA Financial Formulas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. USA Financial Formulas owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,684,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.75. 1,124,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,424. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.