USA Financial Formulas Purchases 675 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 1,436.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Camtek were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Camtek by 21.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 31.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $92.87. The stock had a trading volume of 502,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.40. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $95.13.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

See Also

