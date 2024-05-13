USA Financial Formulas Purchases 6,810 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 775.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.4% of USA Financial Formulas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 137,458 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,216 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,574. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.55. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $186.75 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

