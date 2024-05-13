USA Financial Formulas Purchases 798 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 1,227.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,992,000 after purchasing an additional 146,384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after buying an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 681,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,434,000 after buying an additional 419,781 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 173,225 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.42. 958,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,907. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.79.

Insider Activity

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

