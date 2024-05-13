USA Financial Formulas Purchases New Shares in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CoreCivic by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in CoreCivic by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Price Performance

NYSE CXW traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 904,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,113. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.81. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,992,230.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

CoreCivic Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

