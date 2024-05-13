USA Financial Formulas Sells 3,701 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

USA Financial Formulas trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Cummins were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock traded down $7.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $291.45. 852,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,142. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cummins from $303.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

