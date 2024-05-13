USA Financial Formulas Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

USA Financial Formulas reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 516,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 34,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $895,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.68. 14,659,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,828,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

