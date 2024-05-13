Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 98,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Uxin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uxin stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 616,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 13.12% of Uxin at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 56,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. Uxin has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin ( NASDAQ:UXIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.82 million for the quarter.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

