Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 477 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $179.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

