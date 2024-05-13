VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.10

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 2497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck BDC Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,647 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,782,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,547,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,643,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 706,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 193,888 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

