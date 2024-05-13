Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106,880. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

