Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 8.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.93. The stock had a trading volume of 629,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $252.83 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

