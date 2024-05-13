Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,175. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2492 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.