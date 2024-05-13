Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,175. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2492 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
