Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.47. 26,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

