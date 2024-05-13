Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $234.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

NYSE VEEV opened at $203.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.21. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Veeva Systems by 14.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 819,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,708,000 after purchasing an additional 105,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

