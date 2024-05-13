Verasity (VRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.72 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $51.72 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002122 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

