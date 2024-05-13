Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Short Interest Update

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on VBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,443,000. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $1,308,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 33.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,722,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 427,922 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veritex by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 186,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritex stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,260. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.33. Veritex has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

