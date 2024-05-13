Versor Investments LP Acquires 1,413 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Herc were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Herc by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Herc by 576.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Up 0.7 %

HRI opened at $156.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average is $144.87. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.53 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.