Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 6,814 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,814 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in MasTec by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,454,000 after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,670,000 after buying an additional 33,592 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $883,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,085 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MTZ opened at $108.07 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.62.
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
