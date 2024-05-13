Versor Investments LP Invests $420,000 in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kellanova by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after buying an additional 1,132,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,061,000 after buying an additional 1,051,922 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $38,939,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 420,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 370,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,607,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,670,000 after buying an additional 345,830 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.08. 77,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $4,360,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,542,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,003,649.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,400 shares of company stock worth $53,047,474 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

