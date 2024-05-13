Versor Investments LP Invests $452,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Generac Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.30. 20,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,212. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.08. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

