Versor Investments LP Purchases 95 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,815 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 25,188.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,420,000 after purchasing an additional 611,312 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 556,568 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 122.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,956,000 after buying an additional 454,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $3,335,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $3,335,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,410 shares of company stock valued at $90,940,754. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $313.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.49 and a 200-day moving average of $253.17. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $316.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

