Versor Investments LP Sells 2,703 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Eagle Materials by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EXP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,943. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $272.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.25 and a 200-day moving average of $222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

