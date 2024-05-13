Versor Investments LP Sells 3,627 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,488 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $474.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

