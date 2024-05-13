Versor Investments LP Takes $436,000 Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after buying an additional 35,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.
Sun Life Financial Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE SLF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 34,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,469. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67.
Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
