Versor Investments LP Trims Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $37.71. 16,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,197. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

