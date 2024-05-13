Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.74 and last traded at $94.88. 1,747,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,061,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock valued at $310,846,212. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,817,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

