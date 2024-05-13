Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Sells $35,000.70 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $35,000.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Paul Mcnab sold 3,401 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $24,963.34.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV remained flat at $7.38 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 544,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,864. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.00 and a beta of 0.97. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $24,608,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,599 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,687 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,070,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,987 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,872,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 768,759 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

