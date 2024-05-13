Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 51,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. Victory Capital has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $52.78.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Victory Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

