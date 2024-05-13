VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Up 20.4% in April

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 5,641.6% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 754,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,383,000 after buying an additional 741,470 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,946,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,988,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,126 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBND traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $21.92.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

