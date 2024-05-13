Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.59 and last traded at $34.75. Approximately 43,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 504,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $78,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

