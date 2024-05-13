Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW) Short Interest Update

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vivid Seats stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,489,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,303 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vivid Seats Trading Down 12.6 %

Vivid Seats stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,694. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

