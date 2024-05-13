Vodafone Group Public (VOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.4 %

VOD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.82. 3,295,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,608,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

