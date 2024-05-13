Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 1,290,232 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,242,368 shares.The stock last traded at $15.77 and had previously closed at $14.79.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WRBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,315.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,084 shares of company stock worth $1,074,979 over the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 781.3% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,590,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,243 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,812,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 149.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after buying an additional 1,011,030 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,034,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after buying an additional 607,352 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $161.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

