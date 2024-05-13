Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 54,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 411,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,392,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 431,244 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 891,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,666,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,696,381. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

