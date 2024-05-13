Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OKTA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Okta from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.68.

OKTA stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.34. 1,119,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.48. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,779 shares of company stock worth $1,205,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Okta by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 446.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,073,000 after purchasing an additional 128,906 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Okta by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Okta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,114,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

