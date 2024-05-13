Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE: FTAI) in the last few weeks:

5/3/2024 – FTAI Aviation is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $66.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $71.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – FTAI Aviation was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/4/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – FTAI Aviation was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2024 – FTAI Aviation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2024 – FTAI Aviation was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/15/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 149,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

