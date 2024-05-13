Wells Fargo & Company Increases Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $153.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Allstate Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.88. 964,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,321. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 15 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $212,771,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Allstate by 46.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,163,000 after buying an additional 782,696 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $83,561,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

