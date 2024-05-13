Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.48. 9,250,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,686,850. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $62.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

