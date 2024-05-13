Wells Fargo & Company Raises Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $82.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.38.

Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.87. 1,757,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,771. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $86.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,465,000 after purchasing an additional 605,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aflac by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,141,000 after acquiring an additional 794,784 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,295,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,953,000 after acquiring an additional 368,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,808,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,036,000 after acquiring an additional 227,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

