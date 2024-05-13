Wells Fargo & Company Raises Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $8.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 931,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,120. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.63. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $28,322,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $18,156,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $8,936,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,293,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,699,000 after acquiring an additional 978,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

