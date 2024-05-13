Wells Fargo & Company Raises MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target to $16.00

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

NASDAQ MFIC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.58. 20,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,842. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 63.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

