Wells Fargo & Company Raises Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $227.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.31.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.58. 340,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,154. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.11. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $135.07 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

