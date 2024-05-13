Westaim (CVE:WED) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.95

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 3653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Westaim from C$5.20 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 16.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$508.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$2.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.71 million. Westaim had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 86.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Westaim Co. will post 0.1658185 earnings per share for the current year.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

