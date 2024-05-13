WildBrain (TSE:WILD) PT Lowered to C$1.20

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WILD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

WildBrain Stock Up 3.0 %

About WildBrain

Shares of TSE WILD traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.02. The company had a trading volume of 72,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. WildBrain has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$209.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.83.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

