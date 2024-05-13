WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded the stock from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group now has a C$1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00. WildBrain traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 72354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.
WILD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
