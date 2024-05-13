Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading 0.6% Higher

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $322.04 and last traded at $317.85. Approximately 103,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 973,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 64.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 37,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

