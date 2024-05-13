Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $57,025,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 159.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 683,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,257,000 after acquiring an additional 419,640 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $36,581,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,116,000 after purchasing an additional 234,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,047,000 after purchasing an additional 203,485 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK opened at $82.26 on Monday. Workiva has a one year low of $76.63 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.94.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

