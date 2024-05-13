Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Craig Hallum

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on YELP. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $37.97. 1,114,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. Yelp has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $232,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,994.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 4,634.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

